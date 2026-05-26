Traian Băsescu regained Moldovan citizenship. Maia Sandu: „We are waiting for you at home”

Maia Sandu explains the process of restoring Traian Băsescu’s Moldovan citizenship in a post on Facebook.

„Mr. President Băsescu has supported the citizens of the Republic of Moldova with all his might and unconditionally, regardless of the governments. Because Mr. Băsescu knows how much struggle was fought on this land to preserve our identity, the Romanian language and to break away from the Soviet past in order to move forward – towards a European future. Mr. Băsescu is respected and awaited like a brother here, in the Republic of Moldova. On behalf of our citizens, I thank him for contributing to correcting a historical injustice and facilitating the re-acquisition of Romanian citizenship, promoting the granting of scholarships for our young people and offering constant support to the Republic of Moldova. I am glad that we have succeeded, in our turn, in correcting an injustice done to Mr. Băsescu and I have the honor to grant him citizenship of the Republic of Moldova”, says Maia Sandu.

She also said that Băsescu is, as of today, „not only our brother, but also our fellow citizen”.

„We are waiting for you at home!”, Maia Sandu also said.

Former Romanian President Traian Băsescu has reacted after regaining Moldovan citizenship, saying he remains committed to the cause of the country’s integration into the European Union.

„By Decree No. 629-X, dated 26.05.2026, the President of the Republic of Moldova, Mrs. Maia Sandu, granted me Moldovan citizenship,” Traian Băsescu wrote on Facebook.

The former Romanian President thanked Maia Sandu

He also assured that he remains „devoted to the cause of the Republic of Moldova’s integration into the European Union and equally to the cause of the reunification of the country and the Romanian people.”

Former President Traian Băsescu became a citizen of the Republic of Moldova almost 10 years ago, in November 2016, when he took the oath at the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest. On the same date, Maria Băsescu also became a citizen of the Republic.

Later, Traian Băsescu’s Moldovan citizenship was withdrawn by a decision of the former President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, who said that the former President of Romania became a Moldovan citizen by violating the law.

However, Băsescu’s wife, Maria Băsescu, never lost her citizenship granted in 2016.