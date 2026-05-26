Mircea Abrudean on the new wage law: It won’t please everyone

„The wage law will be put out for public consultation for three weeks. There is time to consult all parties,” Abrudean said on Tuesday.

The official recalled that the subject of this normative act has been discussed since 2022: „I remind you that this milestone in the PNRR, which involves 770 million euros since 2022, is being discussed. I was in the Government at that time, there were discussions including with the World Bank, which made an analysis of this legislative framework, came up with some proposals, we have reached a situation where we can no longer afford to delay.”

The President of the Senate said that the new law will not satisfy all professional categories, but the basic principle remains that no income in payment will decrease, but he announced the reductions in bonuses.

„Of course, it is important to also talk about the fact that out of 151 bonuses, 87 are being reduced, the fact that we will have the remaining bonuses included in a maximum of 20% of the gross salary, these are absolutely normal things,” says Abrudean.

The Senate leader also stressed the need for the agreement signed between the parties of the former coalition for the adoption of the law.

„Especially in the situation we are in at the moment, of political instability, because this is the reality, whether we like it or not, we have to recognize this. This agreement was needed. It is important that the parties have come to the conclusion that the milestones must still be closed,” the liberal states.