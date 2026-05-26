Cluj Woman Dies While Defending Her Daughter from Ex-Boyfriend, Who Had a Restraining Order

According to the Cluj Police, the assault took place on Tuesday morning, around 06:20, in Luna locality, Luna commune.

Police officers immediately went to the scene, where they identified four victims, aged between 16 and 36.

From the first checks, it seems that an 18-year-old, while traveling to work, in the area of ​​the home of a 24-year-old, was approached by the latter. There were contradictory discussions between the two, in the context in which the 18-year-old was in a relationship with the 24-year-old’s former concubine.

Subsequently, the 24-year-old went to the home of his former concubine, aged 18, whom he physically assaulted and removed from the home. In support of the girl, her mother, aged 36, intervened, as well as her sister, a 16-year-old girl, who were also assaulted with a sharp object.

The woman died

Following the event, the 36-year-old woman was given CPR, but unfortunately, the medical team present at the scene declared her dead.

The violent young man was identified, tracked down and immobilized shortly at his home in the same town, and was later taken to the police headquarters.

A protection order was issued against the aggressor by the Luduș Court on May 14, requiring him to maintain a minimum distance of 15 meters from the victim’s home, given that the aggressor and the victims lived in adjacent buildings.

Investigations are being continued

The investigations are being continued by the police officers of the Criminal Investigation Service within the Cluj County Police Inspectorate, under the coordination of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Cluj Tribunal, in order to establish all the circumstances of the event and to order the necessary legal measures.

The General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police announces that following the crime in Luna commune, Cluj county, the leadership of the Romanian Police ordered a team of police officers from the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police to travel to the Cluj County Police Inspectorate, for checks, regarding the way in which the police intervened and managed the situation, in the context of committing acts of violence.

This is about the crime in Luna commune, where a 36-year-old woman died while defending her 18-year-old daughter from her jealous boyfriend. The criminal had a restraining order, but that did not stop him from attacking the girl with a knife in her house, where her mother and 16-year-old sister were also present.

The GIRP verification team is made up of specialists from the Internal Control Directorate, the Public Order Directorate and the Operational Center.

Based on the results of the verifications, the necessary legal and administrative measures will be taken, the GIRP reports.