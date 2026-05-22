PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR signed an agreement to adopt the new law on public sector wages

PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR signed, following a mediation process coordinated by the Presidential Administration, an agreement to adopt the new law on public sector wages by the end of the current parliamentary session.

PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR signed, following a mediation process coordinated by the Presidential Administration, an agreement to adopt the new law on public sector wages by the end of the current parliamentary session.

According to a press release issued on Friday by the Presidential Administration, the agreement comes in the context in which the new payroll law constitutes an essential stage of the PNRR, and the deadline for its implementation is July 1, 2026.

The application of the new payroll law in the public sector will not lead to a decrease in the income of employees in the public system, nor to exceeding the fiscal targets assumed by Romania.

„No public sector employee will register a decrease in total income as a result of the application of the new law, and total public sector salary expenditures in 2027 will not exceed the expenditures in 2026 by more than 8 billion lei. According to the agreement, the application of the new law will not put Romania in a position to violate its fiscal objectives assumed in the short, medium and long term,” the Presidential Administration’s press release states.

When will the new public sector wage law enter into force?

According to the agreement, the public sector wage law will enter into full force on January 1, 2027, „without staggered application”, without being subsequently modified „through special interventions”.

The agreement was signed by the four party leaders: Sorin Grindeanu (PSD), Ilie Bolojan (PNL), Dominic Fritz (USR) and Kelemen Hunor (UDMR).

Based on this agreement, the Ministry of Labor will publish the draft law and organize consultations with all categories covered by the law.

The interim Minister of Labor, Dragoș Pîslaru, welcomed the signing of the agreement by the four parties, detailing the three fundamental principles and the five pillars that underlie the reform.

“The reform is based on three essential principles: Protecting the income of public sector employees: no employee will experience salary reductions as a result of the application of the new law; Budgetary discipline and sustainability: the reform must respect the fiscal objectives assumed by Romania and be sustainable in the long term; Full and predictable implementation: the new law will enter into full force on January 1, 2027, without phased applications and without successive derogations for different professional categories,” said Dragoș Pîslaru.

The reform also has five pillars:

a fair hierarchy of functions in the entire public sector, including for local public administration;

a single salary grade structure for the entire public sector;

limiting and making bonuses transparent, along with introducing clear and verifiable performance criteria;

institutionalizing the governance of the salary system, through shared responsibility between the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Finance;

fiscal sustainability and compliance with the assumed targets regarding the deficit and personnel expenses.

The minister further emphasized that the project will be published in decisional transparency at the beginning of next week, on May 25, with consultations with unions and occupational families to begin on Tuesday.

„I would like an accelerated calendar of approximately two weeks for consultations and the finalization of the project before its transmission to Parliament for approval. (…) This law represents one of the most important milestones assumed by Romania through the PNRR. Our objective is to build a fair, coherent and predictable salary system for the entire public sector”, concluded the interim Minister of Labor.