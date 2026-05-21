Mario Iorgulescu remains with the final sentence of 8 years and 8 months in prison

The Bucharest Court of Appeal decided, on Thursday, May 21, 2026, to reject the appeals filed by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Tribunal and by Mario Iorgulescu, in the case of the fatal accident that occurred in 2019.

The court maintained the resulting sentence of 8 years and 8 months in prison, established by merging the 7-year sentence for manslaughter with the 2-year sentences for driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other substances and 3 years for complicity in illegal deprivation of liberty, conviction from another file.

The decision comes after the High Court of Cassation and Justice ordered the retrial of the appeals only regarding the individualization of the punishment for the offense of driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

The Court also maintained the complementary punishments, including the ban on driving vehicles on public roads for 5 years after serving the sentence.

The decision is final.