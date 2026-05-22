Ilie Bolojan: The Doicești project has problems that we cannot deny

„There are three plans that have been mixed up these days. One is the strategic partnership plan with the United States. The second is the plan for the transfer of modern technology to Romania. And the third plan is simply the respective project,” Ilie Bolojan said on Friday in Focșani.

He stated that he supports both the strategic partnership with the US and the transfer of technology, including in the nuclear field.

„I believe that Romania needs technology transfer in many areas. I believe that any new technology is good to be transferred,” said Bolojan.

However, the Prime Minister specified that, beyond the partnership with the US and the transfer of technology, the specific project in Doicești must be analyzed separately.

“The third plan, the one we actually discussed, we cannot deny. It is the actual project. And as I have stated regarding this Doicești project, it has some problems that we cannot deny. And time will confirm whether what I said is real or not,” said Ilie Bolojan.

He said that there is a need for responsibility in the use of public money and for decisions that are economically feasible.

“I always seek to be a responsible man, to be careful what I say, to always promote the interests of our country responsibly, but at the same time to take care of public money, to support decisions that are economically feasible,” Bolojan said.

He added that important investments must be calculated “properly.”

„When we transfer technologies, when we make important investments, let’s calculate them properly, let’s see exactly which companies we associate with, under what conditions, so that the project is completed in good conditions,” Bolojan also declared.

On Thursday evening, Nuclearelectrica announced that the phased development of the project is „100% compliant” with the specific stages of a nuclear project and that strategic energy projects „are and must be trans-partisan.”