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Why Romania did not activate NATO’s Article 4 after a drone exploded on a block of flats in Galati

Romania has decided not to request the activation of NATO's Article 4 after the Galati incident, preferring to obtain concrete measures to support and strengthen security. In parallel, the country will receive reinforcements from the Alliance, including Spanish helicopters and Italian soldiers.
Why Romania did not activate NATO's Article 4 after a drone exploded on a block of flats in Galati
Petru Mazilu
01 iun. 2026, 13:23, English
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According to sources within the Presidential Administration, Romania has decided not to activate NATO’s Article 4, a mechanism that allows consultations between member states when one of the allies considers that its security, political independence or territorial integrity is threatened. According to the cited sources, the Romanian authorities believe that this instrument is frequently perceived as a preliminary step to activating Article 5 and that its efficiency has diminished over time, Bucharest being mainly interested in obtaining concrete measures of support and deterrence.

The Galați incident and its implications for regional security are to be analyzed at the North Atlantic Council meeting scheduled for June 10. The agenda of the discussions will include both the assessment of the situation on the Alliance’s eastern border and other topics of strategic interest for the Black Sea region.

In parallel, Romania will benefit from additional measures to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank. Spain is to send two Airbus HN90 helicopters as part of an operational support package aimed at strengthening allied capabilities in the area. Italy has also confirmed the deployment of approximately 100 soldiers on Romanian territory, a measure previously announced as part of the commitments assumed at the level of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Recalibration of the US military presence on national territory

The sources cited above claim that the Romanian authorities are also holding discussions regarding the recalibration of the US military presence on national territory. The main objective would not necessarily be to increase the number of American soldiers, but to develop the military and technological capabilities that Romania can obtain through cooperation with the United States and other NATO allies.

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