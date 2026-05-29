Prima pagină » English » Bolojan Announces First Measures Taken by Romania After Russian Drone Crash in Galați

Bolojan Announces First Measures Taken by Romania After Russian Drone Crash in Galați

Interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced on Friday from Chișinău, where he is currently on a visit, the first measures adopted by Romania after a Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in Galați.
Bolojan Announces First Measures Taken by Romania After Russian Drone Crash in Galați
Sursă foto: Alexandru Dobre / Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
29 mai 2026, 14:24, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google
Urmărește-ne pe Google News Urmărește-ne în Discover

The Prime Minister firmly condemned Russia’s „irresponsible action” and stated that Romanian authorities work on three distinct levels.

The first level is diplomatic

„I agreed this morning with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the action to be proposed in the CSAT (Supreme Council of National Defense) meeting, via diplomatic channels, so that we adopt sanctions regarding Russian diplomats in Bucharest” Bolojan said.

The second plan aims to ensure safety at Romania’s eastern borders.

„I agreed with the Ministry of Defense to take all necessary steps to request the transfer of military technologies from NATO allies—technologies we currently lack. These involve anti-aircraft capabilities and radars capable of low-altitude scanning, so that we have military equipment at our disposal that accounts for modern warfare and new drone-related techniques,” the Head of Government explained.

SAFE program, the third plan

The third plan, which Bolojan describes as the most important, concerns the SAFE program.

„But the most important plan we worked on throughout this period, which we will conclude tomorrow, is the SAFE program. To this end, Romania signs all contracts these days for the supply in the coming years—until 2030 at the latest—of all defense capabilities requested by the Romanian Army. These are worth approximately 10 billion euros and will ensure the army’s equipment in the years ahead to provide safety for our citizens,” Ilie Bolojan explained.

Recomandarea video

„M-am speriat. Mi-a fost frică. Nu știam ce se întâmplă” | Reportaj de la Galați după explozia unei drone rusești
G4Media
De la sărăcie extremă la Campionatul Mondial » A livrat pizza și acum se află în echipa națională
GSP.ro
Europarlamentarul Rareș Bogdan nu crede în coincidențe. „Incidentul nu este o întâmplare, o dronă scăpată de sub control, rătăcită. Nu există așa ceva” / „România trebuie să aibă un guvern valid cât mai repede”
Gandul
Meteolorgii ANM, în alertă. România, amenințată de „secetă meteorologică”. Ce se întâmplă începând cu 1 iunie 2026
Cancan
FOTO. Iulia Pârlea, în costum de baie. Imagini hot de pe plaja din Grecia
Prosport
Dosarul mitei electorale la AUR, deschis în 2023, e tot la Parchet. ONG-ul „medical” asociat cu partidul are sediul într-un fost restaurant, laolaltă cu firmele unui consilier local de la sectorul 3
Libertatea
Se schimbă taloanele de pensie în România! Ce vor apărea pe documentele pensionarilor din 2027
CSID
Mașinile la care românii visau în anii `90: Oltcit, Cielo, Tico sau Matiz. Ce dotări aveau și cât costă ele astăzi
Promotor
Ministerul Muncii a publicat proiectul legii salarizării: ce salarii cresc și ce salarii rămân la fel
Economedia