Bolojan Announces First Measures Taken by Romania After Russian Drone Crash in Galați

The Prime Minister firmly condemned Russia’s „irresponsible action” and stated that Romanian authorities work on three distinct levels.

The first level is diplomatic

„I agreed this morning with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the action to be proposed in the CSAT (Supreme Council of National Defense) meeting, via diplomatic channels, so that we adopt sanctions regarding Russian diplomats in Bucharest” Bolojan said.

The second plan aims to ensure safety at Romania’s eastern borders.

„I agreed with the Ministry of Defense to take all necessary steps to request the transfer of military technologies from NATO allies—technologies we currently lack. These involve anti-aircraft capabilities and radars capable of low-altitude scanning, so that we have military equipment at our disposal that accounts for modern warfare and new drone-related techniques,” the Head of Government explained.

SAFE program, the third plan

The third plan, which Bolojan describes as the most important, concerns the SAFE program.

„But the most important plan we worked on throughout this period, which we will conclude tomorrow, is the SAFE program. To this end, Romania signs all contracts these days for the supply in the coming years—until 2030 at the latest—of all defense capabilities requested by the Romanian Army. These are worth approximately 10 billion euros and will ensure the army’s equipment in the years ahead to provide safety for our citizens,” Ilie Bolojan explained.