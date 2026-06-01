Cristian Mungiu brings “Fjord” to romanian audiences earlier

The event comes after the huge interest aroused by the film’s success at Cannes, where “Fjord” won the festival’s most important award. For Cristian Mungiu, the distinction marks the second Palme d’Or in his career, after the one he won in 2007 with “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days”.

The director explained that the film’s official premiere in Romania has not yet been set, for reasons related to both distribution and the international production calendar.

“At this moment, we do not know very well and cannot say precisely when the premiere of the film “Fjord” will be organized in Romania, for some objective reasons”, said Cristian Mungiu.

According to him, the official launch depends on several factors, including the cinema schedule, finding a suitable room for the event and the availability of the film crew.

“It depends on the cinema schedule, it depends on identifying a suitable room so that we can have a premiere. That premiere, of course, we want to invite Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, to come, to be the film crew”, specified the director.

Another important element is the release date in the United States. Cristian Mungiu explained that “Fjord” is entering an important stage of international promotion, in the context of the awards season in the American industry.

“It also depends on when this film will be released in the United States. Right now we have the chance to promote ourselves during the awards season, for the Oscars and all the other awards of the American season,” said Mungiu.

The director added that the official premiere in Romania could only take place towards the end of the year or early next year.

“Most likely, the premiere in Romania will be somewhere in October and January,” said Cristian Mungiu.

Because the interval until the official release is still long, and the film will start to have premieres in several countries, Cristian Mungiu says that a solution has been found for viewers in Romania who want to see the film earlier.

“Because it’s still so long until then and because, by August, the film will start to premiere around the world, in France and other countries, and because there are so many emotions in Romania generated by this Palme d’Or, we managed to reach an agreement with Cinema City,” said the filmmaker.

“We reached an agreement together so that we can organize a preview of “Fjord,” now, as soon as possible, for those who are curious. This preview will take place in the form of a single screening, on June 13, at 7:00 p.m.,” announced Cristian Mungiu.

The director says that the decision was made out of respect for the Romanian audience, especially after the strong reactions following the Cannes award.

“We do it out of respect for the audience at home, for those who want to come and discover the film now and can’t wait until the official premiere,” said Mungiu.

Cristian Mungiu also stated that, before the screening, the audience will also be able to see new images from the film, different from those promoted so far in the context of the Cannes Film Festival.

„I am waiting to present you with a few more images from this film, compared to those you have seen promoted in connection with Cannes”, the director also said.

„Fjord” stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve and tells the story of a Romanian-Norwegian family at the center of a conflict with the child protection authorities in Norway. The film was described, after its premiere at Cannes, as a tense drama about family, cultural differences, faith, institutions and the limits of state intervention in private life.