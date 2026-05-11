PNL: 6 days have passed since the vote on the motion of censure, PSD has not presented any solution

Every day in which this political and governmental crisis, generated by PSD, is artificially maintained costs Romania, warns PNL.

The message was sent via a press release.

„18 days have passed since the PSD ministers withdrew from the Government. 6 days have passed since the vote on the motion of censure against the Government led by Ilie Bolojan. The same number of days in which the PSD did not present Romanians with any serious solution for governing the country, after deciding to demolish a functional majority and politically approach AUR. Every day in which this political and governmental crisis, generated by the PSD, is artificially maintained costs Romania. It costs the standard of living of every Romanian, it costs trust, economic stability, investments and the state’s capacity to make important decisions for citizens”, the PNL transmitted.

The Liberals are asking the Social Democrats to propose solutions or to admit that they do not have such a thing.

„PSD has the obligation to publicly state what solutions it brought to the consultations at the Cotroceni Palace. Romanians have the right to know whether there is a real governing plan or whether this whole endeavor was just an irresponsible political game. For 10 months, PSD has not come up with alternative solutions to the governing program, which it assumed, in order to, at the same time, constantly disavow it, as it approved unpopular, but necessary and urgent measures within the Coalition and in the Government. If PSD has no solutions for Romania, then it must at least have the honesty to publicly acknowledge this. You cannot provoke a major crisis and then leave the country suspended in uncertainty”, stated PNL.

The Bolojan government was dismissed through a motion of censure initiated and voted by parliamentarians from PSD, AUR and the PACE Group.