What will Bolojan do if the motion of censure passes. He announced a political project

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan revealed on Thursday, during an interview with the Rock FM radio station, what his plans are if the motion of censure passes.

He said that given the experience he has accumulated and the votes he obtained, as well as the votes of the PNL, he will initiate a „political alternative”.

„In the coming period… I will build an alternative in such a way that modern Romania knows that there is a political force that is able to create conditions for development, governing honestly, fairly, achieving good conditions for people and respecting citizens”, declared Ilie Bolojan.

The motion of censure initiated by PSD, AUR and the Peace Group will be debated next week.