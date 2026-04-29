Nicuşor Dan on Petrotel refinery reopening: A matter of weeks

Asked on Wednesday about when the Petrotel refinery could reopen, Nicuşor Dan said: „For now, the American side has granted a waiver for up to six months from now, until the end of October. This waiver is useful because the most sensitive area, I’m talking about on the global market, is diesel and the refinery produces diesel. It’s easier to buy oil than to buy diesel. There are now technical issues that are quite difficult to overcome, but of course they are being worked on so that things become operational. It’s not something that is in our hands, if you ask me, probably a matter of weeks.”

Regarding a potential diesel crisis due to the instability generated by the war in the Middle East on the fuel market, the head of state highlighted Romania’s favorable position. 4

“On the one hand, we extract and on the other hand, we produce in Romania, we are better placed than other countries. So it is a crisis that is shaping up to be global, which of course depends on how hostilities evolve in the Gulf area, but Romania is better placed by the fact that it has its own production and its own extraction and its own production”, says Nicuşor Dan.

Regarding the refinery, on April 14, former Minister of Energy, Bogdan Ivan announced that Petrotel could be reopened in 45 days, after the US granted a new derogation.

“Through this mechanism, in 45 days, this refinery will be able to operate again and produce diesel, gasoline, kerosene for Romania. It is an extremely important step forward. 21% of Romania’s production will be ensured by this refinery and it represents a main element in stabilizing the fuel market”, said Ivan at that time.