Paramedics protest income cuts at Health Ministry

Union members are concerned that the new draft wage law may reduce the income of emergency medical personnel. The protest will begin at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Ministry of Health before moving on to the Ministry of Labor. Organizers claim this is one of the largest union actions in the history of public ambulance services.

The main complaints center around the reduction of shift premiums, bonuses for work done on days off and public holidays, on-call premiums, and bonuses granted for working in particularly hazardous conditions. Additionally, the FNSAR argues that the new pay scales do not guarantee that current income levels will be maintained for a significant number of employees.

The Federation warns that, in its current form, the draft law could lead to a decrease in net income for ambulance service personnel. According to the organizers, all operational ambulances in the public sector will display messages reading “National Protest” throughout the day, without disrupting emergency response and medical assistance operations. FNSAR representatives have indicated that protests may continue if the union’s demands are not addressed in the upcoming pay law.