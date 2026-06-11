Prima pagină » English » Paramedics protest income cuts at Health Ministry

Paramedics protest income cuts at Health Ministry

Approximately 1,000 employees from public ambulance services across the country are expected to gather on Thursday in front of the Ministry of Health at the invitation of the National Trade Union Federation “Ambulance” of Romania (FNSAR).
Paramedics protest income cuts at Health Ministry
Protest Ministerul Sănătății - serviciile publice de ambulanță organizat de FNSAR 8
Andreea Tobias
11 iun. 2026, 14:48, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google
Urmărește-ne pe Google News Urmărește-ne în Discover

Union members are concerned that the new draft wage law may reduce the income of emergency medical personnel. The protest will begin at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Ministry of Health before moving on to the Ministry of Labor. Organizers claim this is one of the largest union actions in the history of public ambulance services.

The main complaints center around the reduction of shift premiums, bonuses for work done on days off and public holidays, on-call premiums, and bonuses granted for working in particularly hazardous conditions. Additionally, the FNSAR argues that the new pay scales do not guarantee that current income levels will be maintained for a significant number of employees.

The Federation warns that, in its current form, the draft law could lead to a decrease in net income for ambulance service personnel. According to the organizers, all operational ambulances in the public sector will display messages reading “National Protest” throughout the day, without disrupting emergency response and medical assistance operations. FNSAR representatives have indicated that protests may continue if the union’s demands are not addressed in the upcoming pay law.

Recomandarea video

Bogdan Chirițoiu, președintele Consiliului Concurenței, vine astăzi la emisiunea „Harta de impact” / Urmărește LIVE de la ora 13.00
G4Media
„Becali de Tijuana” are 23 de copii și a cumpărat tot fotbalul mexican: „Femeia este animalul meu preferat”
GSP.ro
PNL a decis în unanimitate că nu îl susține pe premierul desemnat Eugen Tomac
Gandul
FOTO. Simona Halep și milionarul Mateiu, primele imagini împreună! E mai bătrân cu 25 de ani ca ea
Prosport
Lia Savonea, despre motivele achitărilor în multe dosare penale de corupție: „Populația nu înțelege toate aceste subterfugii”
Libertatea
596 lei în plus la pensie, pentru pensionarii din aceste orașe din România. Care este singura condiție
CSID
Erdogan, apel disperat către Nicușor Dan: „Trebuie neapărat să facem asta!”
Promotor
Ministerul Muncii a publicat proiectul legii salarizării: ce salarii cresc și ce salarii rămân la fel
Economedia