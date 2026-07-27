Prima pagină » English » “There will be an unprecedented exodus of doctors”: Rogobete on the healthcare crisis

“There will be an unprecedented exodus of doctors”: Rogobete on the healthcare crisis

Against the backdrop of the healthcare crisis, former Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete stated that “there will be an unprecedented exodus of doctors,” caused by the current version of the salary law.
“There will be an unprecedented exodus of doctors”: Rogobete on the healthcare crisis
Sursa foto: Alexandru Nechez/Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
27 iul. 2026, 13:47, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

During a press conference on Monday, former Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete was asked about the healthcare crisis set to begin tomorrow.

As for whether or not the pay law will be withdrawn, as the unions are demanding, the former minister said, “It’s hard to tell you whether or not it will be withdrawn. What is certain is that the current version of the healthcare pay law is a disaster.”

“It’s not just a disaster in the short term, but also in the medium and long term. Imagine that salaries for ICU doctors, for example, are dropping by 3,000–4,000 lei in certain situations,” he added.

Rogobete asserts that “there will be an unprecedented exodus of doctors from certain specialties—anesthesiology, emergency medicine, surgery, and cardiology. This exodus has recently come to a halt.”

„The exodus will continue”

When he was Minister of Health, “Romanians who had been practicing in France, Germany, or other countries decided to return home. Precisely because salaries were somewhat in order, conditions began to improve. However, with this law, the exodus will continue, and we will no longer have any predictability.”

Alexandru Rogobete noted that “patients will arrive at the hospital and won’t be able to undergo surgery because the anesthesiologist is in France. On the other hand, as we’ve seen in the committees, no one disputes the chronic staff shortage in this field.” Instead, I also spoke with Mr. Rafila, who blames a lack of political will over the past two years for failing to establish a performance-based system—a system of performance criteria that would be standardized across all hospitals.”

“I don’t think it’s necessarily a lack of political will. I’ll tell you what we’ve actually done. It’s true that healthcare reform must continue,” Rogobete argues.

“If the ousted prime minister truly wanted to carry out a reform, it would be at the National Health Insurance House. If he were to raise the rates and adjust them to 2026 levels, for example, and hospitals were paid based on today’s costs—not those from 10 years ago—that percentage would automatically decrease and things would return to normal,” concluded the former health minister.

Recomandarea video

Sondaj: Cum ar trebui să procedeze Armata Română în cazul dronelor care intră în spațiul nostru aerian?
G4Media
Gafă sinistră, în direct, la nunta verii în fotbal: „Aici vor avea loc funeraliile căpitanului naționalei!”
GSP.ro
Elon Musk prezice că Inteligența Artificială va face ca banii să nu mai conteze în anul 2036
Gandul
Prima fotografie cu Rareș Cojoc și noua iubită. Cei doi sunt în vacanță
Cancan
Gigi Becali a decis ce face cu toții banii când se trece la euro digital: Luțu și soția Luminița, direct vizați!
Prosport
Anomalia din cazul lui Dan Diaconescu: Acuzatorii au ajuns să fie judecați înaintea realizatorului TV suspectat de sex cu minore
Libertatea
Andreea Esca a dezvăluit ce alimente evită pentru a se menține în formă: „Nu știu dacă am cel mai sănătos stil de viață”
CSID
Top 5 cele mai eficiente mașini electrice. Cât de eficientă este o DACIA SPRING?
Promotor
Ministerul Muncii a publicat proiectul legii salarizării: ce salarii cresc și ce salarii rămân la fel
Economedia