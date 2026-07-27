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PSD amendment allowing new hires in hospitals adopted by the health committee

Former Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete argues that the Romanian healthcare system faces a paradox: while hospitals report a major staff shortage, approximately 2,000 doctors who completed their residency last year have been unable to find employment.
PSD amendment allowing new hires in hospitals adopted by the health committee
Sursa foto: JUSTINEL STAVARU / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
27 iul. 2026, 13:52, English
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The statement was made after the Chamber of Deputies’ Health Committee adopted an amendment allowing for the unfreezing of positions already budgeted for in healthcare facilities.

Alexandru Rogobete stated that the hiring freeze in the public system has prevented doctors who recently obtained their specialist certification from beginning work, despite the acute staff shortage in hospitals. “In February of this year, I signed 2,000 specialist certificates for those who completed their residency last year, and all 2,000 are unemployed,” said the former Minister of Health.

He pointed out that the situation is all the more difficult given that interest in the medical profession remains high. “Yesterday, over 7,000 high school graduates enrolled in medical school. They took the entrance exam; they want to become doctors. How can we encourage them, and how can we ultimately develop the healthcare system if the positions are frozen?” said Rogobete.

The statements were made in the context of the adoption, by the Chamber of Deputies’ Health Committee, of an amendment that allows for the filling of positions already provided for in hospital budgets. According to the former minister, the measure would resolve situations in which healthcare facilities cannot replace staff leaving the system, even though funds for salaries are available.

“There are hospitals that have a budget, and I’ll give you an example to make it easier to understand. A doctor retires. Under current legislation, another doctor cannot be hired to replace him. Once this amendment is approved, the hospital can immediately open that position for recruitment because it is already budgeted for,” Rogobete explained.

The filling of approximately 10,000 positions

He argued that the legislative change could allow for the filling of approximately 10,000 positions in the healthcare system: “It extends to about 10,000 eligible positions—doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, and both medical and non-medical support staff,” stated the former minister.

In Alexandru Rogobete’s view, even after the amendment takes effect, the staffing shortage in the healthcare system will remain significant. “The staffing shortage, calculated based on the minimum indicators in the staffing regulations, is somewhere between 26,000 and 30,000, if we include non-medical staff as well. The actual need is much greater,” he stated.

The former minister argued that lifting the hiring freeze is necessary even for emergency hospitals, where staff shortages are affecting day-to-day operations and the scheduling of on-call shifts. “It is not normal for a doctor to work 10–12 on-call shifts per month simply because there are no medical staff available to fill the position,” Rogobete said.

The amendment adopted by the Health Committee is set to be debated in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and will subsequently continue its legislative process in Parliament.

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