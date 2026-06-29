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Sanitas highlights the dramatic situation in hospitals

The Sanitas Federation is urging the acting Minister of Health to lift the hiring freeze currently affecting the healthcare system. Union representatives state that an additional 20,000 professionals are necessary for hospitals to operate on an emergency basis.
Sanitas highlights the dramatic situation in hospitals
Protest al membrilor Federației Sanitas, 2024. Sursa foto: Alexandru Dobre/Mediafax Foto
Andreea Tobias
29 iun. 2026, 15:34, English
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The Federation emphasizes that thousands of doctors, medical assistants, nurses, caregivers, orderlies, medical clerks, and other essential staff are eager to be hired by hospitals, but the hiring freeze remains in place. Union representatives describe the situation as “dramatic,” noting that potential hires are being kept out despite a government memorandum that could allow hiring to resume.

Hospital staff are currently working without vacation time, unable to schedule shifts, and lacking proper breaks, with many nearing exhaustion, according to Sanitas.

“Over 20,000 professionals in these categories are urgently needed for hospitals to function, at least on an emergency basis. Additionally, 2,000 medical specialists are ready to join the system, take on shifts, open on-call services, reduce wait times, and ensure patient safety,” the Federation’s representatives stated on Facebook.

According to their information, job applications are being centralized at the Ministry of Health. Sanitas is publicly calling on the interim Minister of Health to immediately lift the hiring freeze.

“Without staff, there is no care. Without care, there is no safety. Without safety, there is no healthcare system. We demand compliance with the law and the immediate lifting of the hiring freeze,” the Sanitas Federation adds.

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