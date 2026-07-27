Grindeanu outlines PSD’s priorities for Parliament’s extraordinary session

“The extraordinary session of Parliament must correct the current government’s inability and unacceptable delays in securing PNRR funding. Parliament must resolve many urgent issues affecting Romanians that are being ignored by the dismissed prime minister,” Grindeanu wrote on Facebook.

Grindeanu stressed that PSD will not approve government bills without conducting its own assessment.

“Romanians elected us to represent them. That is why PSD is not a party that automatically says ‘yes.’ We will not endorse Bolojan’s mistakes, nor will we vote under pressure,” he said.

According to Grindeanu, PSD lawmakers will base their votes on a single criterion: “whether or not a proposal serves the interests of Romania and the Romanian people.”

„We will never vote for bills that weaken state institutions”

“We support the necessary reforms, but we will never vote for bills that weaken state institutions, favor partisan interests, or force Romanians to pay the price for someone else’s incompetence,” the PSD leader said.

He specified that PSD will support amendments to the Administrative Code, legislation introducing performance-based rewards for employees of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) and the Romanian Customs Authority, as well as the law on decarbonizing the heating and cooling sector, provided it includes the amendments proposed by PSD and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR).

Regarding the Urban Planning Code, Grindeanu said PSD supports the bill only if it respects the outcome of the Bucharest referendum.

“We support the Urban Planning Code, while respecting the outcome of the Bucharest referendum, so that responsibility for issuing building permits is transferred to Bucharest City Hall starting with the next term of office. (…)” the Social Democratic leader said.

Grindeanu also announced that PSD will vote for the Integrity Law only in the version agreed with the National Integrity Agency (ANI) and in line with rulings of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

“PSD will not support amendments that weaken ANI’s powers or create loopholes for USR leaders who have legal problems,” he said.

Public sector pay law

On the public sector pay law, Grindeanu stated that “PSD will vote for it only if the amendments proposed by trade unions are accepted. Reform cannot be carried out against working people. Reform cannot mean lower incomes for doctors, teachers, or military personnel.”

The PSD leader also called for Parliament to adopt several PSD-backed initiatives during the extraordinary session, including extending the 9% VAT rate for eligible home purchases until October 1, measures to curb fuel prices, lifting hiring restrictions in the healthcare system, and granting teachers a 1,500 lei bonus.

“PSD remains consistent, regardless of how much right-wing propaganda distorts reality,” Grindeanu concluded.

Senators and deputies returned to Parliament on Monday, despite the summer recess, for an extraordinary session dominated by legislation required to meet Romania’s PNRR milestones. The Chamber of Deputies’ agenda also includes approval of the agreement allowing Romania to borrow €16.68 billion through the European SAFE instrument, which is intended to finance investments in defense and strategic infrastructure.