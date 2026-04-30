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Works on the Giurgiu–Ruse Bridge: alternative traffic and longer waiting times than on May 1st

Repair works continue on the Bulgarian side of the Giurgiu-Ruse Friendship Bridge, and road traffic is being carried out alternatively, on a single lane, according to information transmitted by the Giurgiu Border Police Territorial Inspectorate.
Works on the Giurgiu–Ruse Bridge: alternative traffic and longer waiting times than on May 1st
Imagine cu caracter Ilustrativ / MARIAN ILIE / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Petru Mazilu
30 apr. 2026, 13:43, English

Authorities warn that, during the May 1st mini-holiday, traffic values ​​could increase significantly. This will lead to longer than usual waiting times for crossing the bridge. To avoid blockages and delays, drivers and transport operators are advised to plan their routes in advance and consider alternative routes.

Recommended alternative routes

For crossing the border with Bulgaria, the authorities indicate several crossing points:

Dolj: Calafat, Bechet
Teleorman: Zimnicea, Turnu Măgurele
Călărași: Călărași
Constanța: Vama Veche, Ostrov, Negru Vodă, Lipnița, Dobromir
Measures to streamline traffic

The Giurgiu Border Police Territorial Inspectorate states that it acts daily, together with the other competent institutions, to prevent illegal activities and to efficiently manage traffic in the border area. At the same time, the institution permanently collaborates with the border authorities in Bulgaria to streamline traffic and maintain a safe climate. Border Police representatives emphasize that teams are in the field to provide support to traffic participants and recommend following the authorities’ instructions to avoid congestion.

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