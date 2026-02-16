Prima pagină » English » Restricted traffic at the Ukrainian border: Work on the bridge over the Tisa River until April

Restricted traffic at the Ukrainian border: Work on the bridge over the Tisa River until April

The Border Police has announced significant traffic restrictions at the Sighetu Marmației Border Crossing Point. Work on the historic bridge over the Tisa River, which connects Romania and Ukraine, will block road traffic for almost two months.
Restricted traffic at the Ukrainian border: Work on the bridge over the Tisa River until April
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
16 feb. 2026, 14:43, English

The Border Police reports that, following notification from the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company, work is resuming on the roadway and sidewalks of the historic bridge over the Tisa River. This bridge provides the road link between Romania and Ukraine. As a result, traffic restrictions remain in place on this bridge.

Between February 16 and April 3, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., road traffic through the Sighetu Marmației Border Crossing Point will be restricted to allow the work to be carried out safely.

Pedestrian traffic is not affected.

The Border Police recommends that road users plan their journeys in advance.

Recomandarea video