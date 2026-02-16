Restricted traffic at the Ukrainian border: Work on the bridge over the Tisa River until April

The Border Police reports that, following notification from the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company, work is resuming on the roadway and sidewalks of the historic bridge over the Tisa River. This bridge provides the road link between Romania and Ukraine. As a result, traffic restrictions remain in place on this bridge.

Between February 16 and April 3, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., road traffic through the Sighetu Marmației Border Crossing Point will be restricted to allow the work to be carried out safely.

Pedestrian traffic is not affected.

The Border Police recommends that road users plan their journeys in advance.