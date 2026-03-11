Prima pagină » English » Nicușor Dan, after CSAT: I assure Romanians that their country is safe. In fact, safer

The President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, explained, on Wednesday, what the deployment of military capabilities in Romania consists of and conveyed to the Romanians that "their country is safe, in fact, even safer".
Nicușor Dan explained what the temporary deployment of American military equipment and forces in Romania means.

„We are talking about refueling planes, as has already been discussed in the public space, monitoring equipment and satellite communications equipment, the latter in correlation with the Deveselu shield. I emphasize the fact that this equipment is defensive and I emphasize the fact that they are not equipped with actual weapons. In technical terms, they are said to be non-kinetic equipment”, said Dan.

To the extent that Parliament approves in the meeting that will also take place on Wednesday, they will be deployed based on the Partnership Agreement between Romania and the United States and it is a collaboration between Romania and the United States similar these days to a collaboration that other NATO countries are doing.

In order for this equipment and these military forces to reach Romania, a vote of Parliament is needed.

Thus, following the CSAT meeting, Dan sent a letter to Parliament and a debate will take place in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

„I emphasize that this is some equipment that increases Romania’s security. So, I assure Romanians that they have no reason to worry. Their country is a safe country, even safer,” the President of Romania assured.

