Budăi: Meat containing carcinogenic hormones from Brazil detected in the EU

„The hormone detected by European auditors in meat from Brazil is used for accelerated fattening of animals, but the EU has banned its use because of the carcinogenic risk!

Now Foreign Minister Ţoiu can understand why the PSD Minister of Agriculture opposed Romania’s representative voting in COREPER for the Mercosur Agreement! It was precisely to prevent such risks that Minister Florin Barbu requested additional guarantees when he brought this to your attention! He was referring precisely to such toxic hormones! Hormones that are banned in the EU but are used by Mercosur countries to lower production costs, to the detriment of Romanian and European farmers and consumers!” the PSD deputy posted on Facebook.

Budăi asks: „You ignored him then. What are you doing now, apart from removing unaccompanied children from conflict zones from the plane?

How do you now respond to the Romanian citizens whom you have exposed to the risk of being poisoned by meat full of carcinogenic hormones?

How do you respond to Romanian farmers, whom you have left prey to unfair competition? Do you understand how wrong you were? Do you have even a shred of dignity left to apologize?”

„Probably not!” he concludes.