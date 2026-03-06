Prima pagină » English » Budăi: Meat containing carcinogenic hormones from Brazil detected in the EU

Budăi: Meat containing carcinogenic hormones from Brazil detected in the EU

PSD deputy Marius Budăi claims that there has been "the first official confirmation of an import into the EU of meat containing carcinogenic hormones from a Mercosur country."
Budăi: Meat containing carcinogenic hormones from Brazil detected in the EU
Sursa foto: ALEXANDRU DOBRE/ MEDIAFAX FOTO
Laura Buciu
06 mart. 2026, 15:13, English

„The hormone detected by European auditors in meat from Brazil is used for accelerated fattening of animals, but the EU has banned its use because of the carcinogenic risk!
Now Foreign Minister Ţoiu can understand why the PSD Minister of Agriculture opposed Romania’s representative voting in COREPER for the Mercosur Agreement! It was precisely to prevent such risks that Minister Florin Barbu requested additional guarantees when he brought this to your attention! He was referring precisely to such toxic hormones! Hormones that are banned in the EU but are used by Mercosur countries to lower production costs, to the detriment of Romanian and European farmers and consumers!” the PSD deputy posted on Facebook.

Budăi asks: „You ignored him then. What are you doing now, apart from removing unaccompanied children from conflict zones from the plane?

How do you now respond to the Romanian citizens whom you have exposed to the risk of being poisoned by meat full of carcinogenic hormones?

How do you respond to Romanian farmers, whom you have left prey to unfair competition? Do you understand how wrong you were? Do you have even a shred of dignity left to apologize?”

„Probably not!” he concludes.

Recomandarea video

Un italian a comandat un set de șah de la Temu și a descoperit un scorpion viu / „Sunt șocat: ar fi putut să mă înțepe”
G4Media
Vremea până în aprilie 2026. ANM anunță temperaturi mai ridicate decât normalul perioadei, în România
Gandul
Scene ca în filmele cu mafioți, în Capitală. Temutul interlop, prins înarmat, într-un Maybach blindat
Cancan
FOTO. Mădălina Ghenea, apariție incendiară cu o fustă minusculă. Fosta iubită a lui Dimitrov a atras toate privirile
Prosport
Dosarul pedofilului german acuzat că a abuzat sexual 36 de copii români e în pragul prescrierii, din cauza schimbării completurilor. Ultimul judecător a fost Laurențiu Beşu
Libertatea
Cea mai ieftină prăjitură de post. Rețeta simplă cu gem și nucă de la Gina Bradea
CSID
Cum arată Dacia Logan produsă în Iran?
Promotor