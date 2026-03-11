Prima pagină » English » Oana Țoiu: We will have an evacuation flight tomorrow night too

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oana Țoiu, announced on Wednesday that Romanian citizens in Middle Eastern countries will have a new repatriation flight available.
Petru Mazilu
11 mart. 2026, 14:49, English

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oana Țoiu, announced that a new flight from the Middle East is planned for Thursday. „We will have an evacuation flight tomorrow night through the RESCUE mechanism,” Oana Țoiu said on Wednesday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs specified that there will be an evacuation flight dedicated to the last citizens who are in vulnerable categories in the areas of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Oman. The quota allocated for this evacuation flight is 130 seats.

„At this moment, colleagues from the consular teams in the respective spaces are contacting those who have registered on the formal platforms announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with details regarding this degree of vulnerability.” Children, minors, especially young minors, remain a priority in terms of medical cases, said Oana Țoiu. „We still have a limited number of medical cases that were not included in the previous flights. Of course, the number of notifications, alerts and requests for consular assistance continues, especially since Dubai is also a transit point for a good part of citizens returning from Asia and looking for a flight back home,” the head of the MFA also said.

