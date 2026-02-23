Prima pagină » English » Oana Țoiu: Romania supports the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

Oana Țoiu: Romania supports the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu, present at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, stated on Monday that Romania supports the sanctions against Russia.
Sursa foto: Alexandra Pandrea/GMN/Mediafax Foto
Petru Mazilu
23 feb. 2026, 12:48, English

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu is participating in the European Council for Foreign Affairs on Monday, despite the divergences that have arisen in the country regarding it.

In a message published on her X page, Oana Țoiu stated that Romania is committed to supporting the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, which represents one of the main points of debate on today’s agenda.

The Foreign Minister’s trip takes place in the context in which the Romanian Senate debates on Monday the simple motion against it, initiated by the Peace First Romania group, which criticized her position on the Mercosur agreement.

“Good morning, we are today at the European Council for Foreign Affairs. Romania supports the 20th package of sanctions and we also continue to carry out our own work, in particular to increase investments in connecting the energy network. This is very important at the current moment, when we see that Russia is using energy as a weapon of war, but also for the future plan of reconstruction and economic prosperity.”, wrote Oana Țoiu.

The minister mentioned that one of the main topics of the discussions in Brussels will be combating malignant interference and disinformation, considered vital for protecting European democracies.

“That is why today we will also discuss a very important issue for the entire European continent, namely how we recognize and prevent malign interference, disinformation campaigns and hybrid attacks targeting our democracies. We must intensify the pressure on the aggressor. It is time for Russia to pay for what it has done and it is time to ensure together that Russia will not resume the activity of its networks that generate profit for its war machine,” Țoiu added.

She also stated that Romania is not limited to supporting sanctions against the Russian Federation, but also offers its experience in preventing and countering disinformation campaigns.

„Romania supports the 20th sanctions package. Regarding disinformation and foreign interference, we will also contribute with our own expertise. We have our own experience with these campaigns and are ready to share the lessons we have learned, but also to collaborate with other countries to create better tools in terms of preventing and combating this type of interference in our democracies,” the minister also wrote.

