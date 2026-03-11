SRI maintains terrorist alert level at blue-precaution

The SRI reported on Wednesday that, following the analysis of the dynamic developments in the current international security context, it is not necessary to raise the terrorist alert level in Romania at this moment.

„Currently, this is blue-precaution and is maintained as long as the data held at national level, as well as results from the Service’s external partnerships, do not indicate a high probability of committing a terrorist act on Romanian territory,” the SRI reports.

According to the source, the SRI, through the Anti-Terrorist Brigade, acts preventively, through specific methods, to fulfill its legal duties to prevent and combat terrorism, as the national authority in the field.

„Constant cooperation with partners within the SNPCT and with international partners ensures complete coordination of the measures taken to identify and counter any anti-terrorist threats,” the SRI said in a press release.