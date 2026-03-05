Prima pagină » English » „Absolutely protected”: Nicușor Dan responds after an Iranian missile was shot down in Turkey

„Absolutely protected”: Nicușor Dan responds after an Iranian missile was shot down in Turkey

Romanian citizens are "absolutely protected" from ballistic threats, according to Romanian President Nicușor Dan, who spoke at a joint press conference with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
Sursa foto: Alexandru Dobre/Mediafax Foto
Andreea Tobias
05 mart. 2026, 16:10, English

These statements follow the interception of an Iranian ballistic missile by NATO missile defense systems in Turkey. When asked about the missile that was neutralized, President Dan was firm in his response: „Absolutely protected. There is no cause for concern at this time.” He noted that the alert level at U.S. military bases had been raised globally, but emphasized that this was the only noticeable impact thus far.

Polish President Nawrocki confirmed that Polish soldiers on missions in the Middle East „are carrying out their tasks without danger.” He also mentioned that Polish authorities are assessing the geopolitical implications of the conflict for the Central European region. „We are not receiving reports of direct, physical threats,” Nawrocki stated, adding that all possible scenarios are being considered.

Journalists specifically inquired about the level of protection offered by the U.S. and NATO missile defense systems located in Deveselu, Romania, and Redzikowo, Poland.

Recomandarea video

Cum l-a transformat Oana Lasconi pe dictatorul criminal Ali Khamenei într-un ”lider feminist și moral” pe Instagram: Relativizarea masacrelor din “perspectivă marxistă”, cu retorică violentă și teorii ale conspirației
G4Media
După ce l-a săltat în slăvi pe ”Moise” Bolojan, Liiceanu a mai descoperit o eroină, Carmen Uscatu. Prefață elogioasă pentru oengista cu salariu de mii de euro pentru o cauză nobilă
Gandul
BREAKING! Cosmin Seleși, internat în spital: 'Medicii sunt încă rezervați în privința evoluției'
Cancan
FOTO. Mădălina Ghenea, apariție incendiară cu o fustă minusculă. Fosta iubită a lui Dimitrov a atras toate privirile
Prosport
Ce rachete iraniene pot lovi ținte din Europa: „Ar putea ajunge în Grecia, Bulgaria și România, unde se află instalații militare americane”
Libertatea
Cea mai ieftină mâncare de post. Costă mai puțin de 15 lei și ai nevoie de ingrediente simple!
CSID
VIDEO | Primele imagini OFICIALE cu Dacia Striker, noul crossover al mărcii românești
Promotor