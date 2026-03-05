„Absolutely protected”: Nicușor Dan responds after an Iranian missile was shot down in Turkey

These statements follow the interception of an Iranian ballistic missile by NATO missile defense systems in Turkey. When asked about the missile that was neutralized, President Dan was firm in his response: „Absolutely protected. There is no cause for concern at this time.” He noted that the alert level at U.S. military bases had been raised globally, but emphasized that this was the only noticeable impact thus far.

Polish President Nawrocki confirmed that Polish soldiers on missions in the Middle East „are carrying out their tasks without danger.” He also mentioned that Polish authorities are assessing the geopolitical implications of the conflict for the Central European region. „We are not receiving reports of direct, physical threats,” Nawrocki stated, adding that all possible scenarios are being considered.

Journalists specifically inquired about the level of protection offered by the U.S. and NATO missile defense systems located in Deveselu, Romania, and Redzikowo, Poland.