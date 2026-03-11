Prima pagină » English » Nicusor Dan, after the CSAT meeting: The state is preparing scenarios for responding to the increase in oil

Nicusor Dan, after the CSAT meeting: The state is preparing scenarios for responding to the increase in oil

President Nicușor Dan announced that the CSAT meeting on Wednesday also targeted the economic impact of the war and the increase in oil prices. He specified that the government is analyzing several reaction scenarios, also mentioning the already existing price cap scheme for gas.
Nicusor Dan, after the CSAT meeting: The state is preparing scenarios for responding to the increase in oil
Sursa foto: ALEXANDRA PANDREA / GMN / MEDIAFAXFOTO
Petru Mazilu
11 mart. 2026, 14:47, English

„The second item on the agenda targeted the economic situation and the economic consequences of the war, the increase in prices on the international oil market. Here we had a presentation by the Minister of Energy on the general situation and discussions with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Energy, the Minister of Finance on the different scenarios that we can expect and what the Romanian state’s reaction will be depending on these scenarios,” said the president.

The president also made a delimitation between the oil market and the gas market, where control measures already exist.

„As you know, regarding gas, not oil, regarding gas, the government has already adopted a capping scheme, controlling prices, starting from April 1st, so that the population and companies are not affected.”

The meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense ended after three hours of debate. Another important topic on the agenda is the analysis of the temporary deployment of military capabilities on Romanian territory.

Recomandarea video

EXCLUSIV INTERVIU Anne Applebaum: Dacă România decide să ajute SUA în operațiunea sa din Orientul Mijlociu, ar trebui să se asigure că primește ceva în schimb / Poate solicita reintroducerea programului de scutire de vize
G4Media
Frisoane la Moscova. Investițiile Rusiei în Iran sunt în pericol, indiferent cine câștigă războiul. „Sentimentul anti-rus a reapărut recent”
Gandul
Vortex polar. Ninge 5 zile la rând în România, începând de săptămâna viitoare. Care sunt orașele afectate
Cancan
FOTO. Diana Munteanu, imagine hot în costum de baie, la 47 de ani
Prosport
ULTIMA ORĂ: Nicușor Dan, după ședința CSAT: SUA vor să aducă în România „doar tehnică strict defensivă”. Decizia va fi luată de Parlament I VIDEO
Libertatea
Fiica lui Răzvan Simion, despre anxietate și atacuri de panică. Prin ce momente DIFICILE trece Ianca: „Exerciții și terapie”
CSID
Secretul pieselor auto originale. Ce trebuie să știe șoferii și posesorii de mașini
Promotor