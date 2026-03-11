Nicusor Dan, after the CSAT meeting: The state is preparing scenarios for responding to the increase in oil

„The second item on the agenda targeted the economic situation and the economic consequences of the war, the increase in prices on the international oil market. Here we had a presentation by the Minister of Energy on the general situation and discussions with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Energy, the Minister of Finance on the different scenarios that we can expect and what the Romanian state’s reaction will be depending on these scenarios,” said the president.

The president also made a delimitation between the oil market and the gas market, where control measures already exist.

„As you know, regarding gas, not oil, regarding gas, the government has already adopted a capping scheme, controlling prices, starting from April 1st, so that the population and companies are not affected.”

The meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense ended after three hours of debate. Another important topic on the agenda is the analysis of the temporary deployment of military capabilities on Romanian territory.