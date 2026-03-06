The government wants to accelerate the implementation of the PNRR

The working meeting took place in the context of the meeting of the Interministerial Committee for the Coordination of the PNRR on February 23, 2026, when Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan asked the ministries to accelerate the pace of work and improve coordination in order to overcome any administrative bottlenecks. The meeting reviewed progress in implementing PNRR projects and reforms in areas such as energy, transport, agriculture, development, health, and the environment.

The ministers responsible presented the status of each project and solutions were identified to overcome administrative bottlenecks so that Romania’s commitments to the European Commission can be met within the set deadlines.

For more effective monitoring, each coordinating ministry will send an updated project implementation schedule to the Ministry of Investment and European Projects (MIPE).

Based on this data, MIPE will create a centralized dashboard reflecting the status of each reform and investment in the PNRR. This monitoring tool will be continuously updated and made public to provide a clear picture of the progress made.

For reforms requiring the adoption of draft laws, the initiating ministries must promote them in the Government by May. After approval by the Executive, they will be sent to Parliament with a request to be debated and adopted under urgent procedure.

In the case of reforms requiring other types of legislation, the ministries will work together to speed up the approval and adoption process.

According to the data presented at the meeting, Romania has so far absorbed 50.08% of the total value of the PNRR, or over €10.72 billion.

Of this amount, €6.4 billion is non-reimbursable financing and €4.3 billion is loans. The funds include pre-financing and amounts received for the first two payment requests and part of payment request number 3.

The meeting was attended by several members of the Government, including Deputy Prime Ministers Oana Gheorghiu, Marian Neacşu, and Tánczos Barna, Minister of Finance Alexandru Nazare, Minister of Investment and European Projects Dragoş Pîslaru, as well as the ministers responsible for energy, health, agriculture, development, transport, and the environment.