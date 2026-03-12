Romanians are eating out less often, and the average bill has fallen by 13%

Romanians are going out less often, paying closer attention to how much they spend and choosing restaurants more carefully. These data come from studies conducted by the Hospitality Culture Institute together with Exact Research, which analyzed consumption in large cities.

Florin Maxim, founder of the institute, explains: „A key conclusion of the two new studies we have conducted in recent months is that restaurants are increasingly becoming social spaces, while food delivery remains the driving force behind the market’s convenience. At the same time, consumers are quick to penalize poor value for money and incomplete experiences.”

The study shows that 50% of Romanians go to restaurants less often or much less often than last year. In the case of food delivery, the decline is smaller, at 38%, which shows that delivery remains a stable option during periods of economic hardship.

Today, going out is more about socializing than daily meals, with 77% of people saying they go to restaurants to spend time with friends or family.

The pressure on budgets is evident: 28% of Romanians have cut back on restaurant spending, 40% skip dessert, 37% no longer order drinks, and 34% look for more affordable places. Customer loyalty now depends on the quality of the food and the atmosphere of the restaurant, not just on discounts.

When it comes to technology, Romanians are very open to digitalization, with 79% agreeing to pay exclusively by card or phone. Also, 74% use delivery apps, and 67% are comfortable with digital menus or QR codes.

However, some Romanians believe that technology should not replace staff friendliness. Nevertheless, 8 out of 10 Romanians use delivery services.

Delivery services already generate 21% of the total market, or approximately 8.6 billion lei, while standard restaurants account for 27% of the market, with a value of approximately 11 billion lei.

A new feature of the study is the analysis of the pastry and bakery segment, which reached a value of 3.36 billion lei, being used by 67% of consumers in recent months.

The final data shows that although 79% of people have gone to standard restaurants in the last six months, the average bill has fallen from 61.1 lei in 2024 to 53.3 lei at present.

Florin Maxim believes that the market is undergoing a sudden maturation. „The market has not disappeared. It has matured brutally. Romanian consumers are not giving up on the restaurant experience, but they are becoming much more attentive and have clearer expectations. They no longer just buy food. They buy justification for the price, consistency of experience, and the feeling that it is worth coming back.”

„The Hospitality Culture Institute believes that 2026 will be the year when the big winners will not necessarily be the cheapest players, but those operators who manage to intelligently combine three things: flexibility of offer, consistency of experience, and a real understanding of new consumer behaviors. In a market estimated at over 40 billion lei, it will not only be size that makes the difference, but the ability to read the consumer correctly.”