Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Bucharest

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at Cotroceni Palace, where he was welcomed by President Nicușor Dan.
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
12 mart. 2026, 14:21

According to sources, three documents will be signed. One in the field of defense (drone cooperation) and another on energy. The document on strategic partnership will be the most important. The strategic partnership covers all areas, from defense to economics, education, and minorities. It is based on the one negotiated in 2023 during the previous visit.

The Presidential Administration said that Nicușor Dan and Volodymyr Zelensky will also have „an exchange of views on current issues, such as the European Union enlargement process, transatlantic relations, the security situation in the Black Sea region, and the latest regional and global developments.”

The Ukrainian president will also meet with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan in Bucharest, the Romanian government said. „The agenda for the discussions will include topics related to bilateral and European cooperation,” according to the statement.

The Ukrainian president flew from Rzeszow Airport (Poland) to Bucharest on the Ukrainian government’s Airbus A319ACJ, according to Boarding Pass.

