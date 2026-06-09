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Romania’s trade deficit decreased by 7% in the first four months of 2026

Romania's trade deficit decreased by 7% in the first four months of 2026, compared to the same period last year, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics.
Romania's trade deficit decreased by 7% in the first four months of 2026
Petru Mazilu
09 iun. 2026, 13:39, English
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Between January 1 and April 30, 2026, FOB exports amounted to 32.01 billion euros, and CIF imports reached 42.83 billion euros. Thus, the trade balance deficit was 10.81 billion euros, lower by 818.6 million euros compared to the similar period in 2025, according to the INS.

Exports increased by 1.9% in the first four months of the year, while imports decreased by 0.5%.

In April 2026, exports were 8.20 billion euros, and imports were 11.27 billion euros. The trade deficit for this month was 3.07 billion euros.

Compared to April 2025, exports increased by 4.3%, and imports by 2.5%.

In the structure of foreign trade, the largest shares went to machinery and transport equipment, which represented 46.5% of exports and 36.3% of imports. Other manufactured products also had an important share, with 27.1% of exports and 27.3% of imports.

Exchanges of goods with the member states of the European Union represented the largest part of international trade. In the first four months of 2026, intra-EU trade was €23.16 billion in shipments and €31.62 billion in imports, representing 72.4% of exports and 73.8% of imports.

Extra-EU trade was €8.85 billion in exports and €11.20 billion in imports, representing 27.6% of exports and 26.2% of imports, according to the INS.

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