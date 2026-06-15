Romania’s external debt rose by one billion euros in the first four months of the year, the National Bank says

Between January and April 2026, total external debt rose by over 1 billion euros, reaching 229.5 billion euros.

Thus, long-term external debt totaled 182.7 billion euros as of April 30, 2026, up 1.4 percent from December 31, 2025. Short-term external debt stood at €46.7 billion as of April 30, 2026, down 2.8 percent from December 31, 2025.

The long-term external debt service ratio was 14.9 percent in January–April 2026, compared to 18.4 percent in 2025. The coverage ratio for imports of goods and services as of April 30, 2026, was 6.2 months, compared to 6.0 months as of December 31, 2025.

The coverage ratio of short-term external debt, calculated at residual value, with the NBR’s foreign exchange reserves as of April 30, 2026, was 105.0 percent, compared to 104.4 percent as of December 31, 2025.

The NBR also notes that, during January–April 2026, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 7.9 billion euros, compared to 9.1 billion during January–April 2025. Within this structure, the goods balance recorded a deficit that was 698 million euros smaller, the services balance recorded a surplus that was 197 million euros larger, the primary income balance recorded a deficit that was 204 million euros larger, and the secondary income balance contributed a positive 430 million euros.

Direct investment by non-residents in Romania totaled 1.5 billion euros, compared to 2.2 billion euros in the January–April 2025 period.