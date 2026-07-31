Prima pagină » English » Tragedy at Dinamo: Medical staff member dies following secondary team’s road accident

Tragedy at Dinamo: Medical staff member dies following secondary team’s road accident

A tragedy has struck Dinamo Bucharest's secondary team training camp. Constantin Covaciu, a member of the club's medical staff, died after the team's minibus left the road and crashed into a tree.
Tragedy at Dinamo: Medical staff member dies following secondary team's road accident
Galerie Foto 3
Oana Antipa
31 iul. 2026, 14:32, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

According to information released by the club, the driver is believed to have suffered a heart attack while driving to the team’s training session, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

Vezi galeria foto
3 poze

Head coach Adrian Ropotan was injured and hospitalized, while the remaining players and staff members sustained minor injuries and are out of danger.

„The club’s secondary team, currently in a training camp in Câmpulung, was involved today in a road accident while travelling to the day’s official training session.

The minibus driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and collided with a tree on the roadside. Based on the information available, the driver is believed to have suffered a heart attack while driving, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Sadly, Mr. Constantin Covaciu, a member of the team’s medical staff, died as a result of the impact.

The passengers were transported to hospital for medical examinations. The players and members of the second team’s staff sustained injuries but are all out of danger.

The team’s head coach, Adrian Ropotan, suffered an open fracture to his hand and is currently hospitalized. He is also out of danger.

We are in direct contact with the local authorities and state institutions at the scene of the accident and will provide updates as soon as new information becomes available.

Dinamo Bucharest extends its condolences to the bereaved family and expresses its deepest sympathy for the loss suffered not only by the Covaciu family, but by the entire Dinamo community.

Mr. Covaciu was an important member of Dinamo’s medical staff, having served the club’s senior team for many years,” Dinamo Bucharest said in a statement.

Recomandarea video

EXCLUSIV | Parchetul General: Decizia CJUE privind prescripția se aplică doar cazurilor de fraudă cu fonduri europene și evaziune fiscală, nu și celor de corupție / Ce se mai poate face astfel încât infractorii și inculpații să nu scape pe prescripție / Fosta judecătoare Daniela Panioglu demontează interpretarea parchetului / Fostul procuror Elena Hach: Corupția cu bani europeni nu se mai prescrie pe regula ÎCCJ
G4Media
Vă amintiți de Jeremie N'Jock? 3 întâmplări haioase cu atacantul spectaculos al Craiovei
GSP.ro
Europarlamentarul Victor Negrescu cere sprijin european pentru crescătorii de ovine și caprine afectați de restricții
Gandul
'L-au resuscitat'. Prima reacție a lui Stelian Ogică, după ce Adrian Ropotan a fost implicat într-un accident teribil
Cancan
Anamaria Prodan, apariție fără inhibiții la 53 de ani, în costum de baie
Prosport
Nicușor Dan nu a numit niciun ambasador la post de când a devenit președinte: 54 de ambasadori, dintr-un total de 84, și-au depășit mandatul. Corneliu Bjola: „România proiectează haos și în exterior”
Libertatea
Adrian Ropotan, în stare gravă după accidentul de microbuz din Argeș. Antrenorul a fost resuscitat la fața locului. Imagini de la locul accidentului
CSID
Un proprietar își vinde mașina chinezească pe Autovit după 30.000 KM. Cât cere pe ea
Promotor
Ministerul Muncii a publicat proiectul legii salarizării: ce salarii cresc și ce salarii rămân la fel
Economedia