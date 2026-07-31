Tragedy at Dinamo: Medical staff member dies following secondary team’s road accident

According to information released by the club, the driver is believed to have suffered a heart attack while driving to the team’s training session, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

Head coach Adrian Ropotan was injured and hospitalized, while the remaining players and staff members sustained minor injuries and are out of danger.

„The club’s secondary team, currently in a training camp in Câmpulung, was involved today in a road accident while travelling to the day’s official training session.

The minibus driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and collided with a tree on the roadside. Based on the information available, the driver is believed to have suffered a heart attack while driving, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Sadly, Mr. Constantin Covaciu, a member of the team’s medical staff, died as a result of the impact.

The passengers were transported to hospital for medical examinations. The players and members of the second team’s staff sustained injuries but are all out of danger.

The team’s head coach, Adrian Ropotan, suffered an open fracture to his hand and is currently hospitalized. He is also out of danger.

We are in direct contact with the local authorities and state institutions at the scene of the accident and will provide updates as soon as new information becomes available.

Dinamo Bucharest extends its condolences to the bereaved family and expresses its deepest sympathy for the loss suffered not only by the Covaciu family, but by the entire Dinamo community.

Mr. Covaciu was an important member of Dinamo’s medical staff, having served the club’s senior team for many years,” Dinamo Bucharest said in a statement.