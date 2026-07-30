Romania delivers first COBRA II armored vehicles

According to MApN, the project aligns with the objectives set by allied nations at the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, which emphasizes increased defense investment. Besides providing modern equipment, the program also involves technology transfer, knowledge sharing, the enhancement of production capacity within Romania, and the creation of highly skilled jobs.

The Ministry highlights that equipping the Romanian Armed Forces extends beyond simply acquiring military equipment; it aims to strengthen national security, bolster the defense industry, and enhance the country’s strategic resilience.

A multi-year contract for the supply of 1,059 COBRA II light armored tactical vehicles in nine different configurations was signed on November 27, 2024, with Otokar. The total value of the contract is approximately 4.263 billion lei (roughly 852 million euros), excluding VAT, and it falls under the “Light Armored Tactical Vehicles” (ATBTU) procurement program.

By May 14, 2026, 276 COBRA II vehicles had been accepted and were delivered to recipients between December 20, 2025, and March 10, 2026. Series production at the Mediaș plant commenced in 2026, with the first 12 vehicles produced in Romania delivered to the Army in July. This year, 216 vehicles produced in Mediaș are scheduled for delivery, including four new configurations. By the end of the contract, over 780 of the 1,059 vehicles ordered will have been manufactured in Romania.