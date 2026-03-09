A city in Romania installs radars that turn traffic lights red when drivers exceed the speed limit

Speed cameras that automatically turn traffic lights red when they detect excessive speed will be installed at several intersections in Braşov, according to the city hall.

The radars will be installed at pedestrian crossings in busy areas. When a driver exceeds the speed limit, the traffic light automatically turns red. The goal is twofold: to reduce speed in high-risk areas and to increase pedestrian safety when crossing.

The traffic commission also approved the reorganization of a roundabout to streamline traffic flow towards the main areas of the city. The one-way system on two streets in the neighborhood will also be changed.

An existing traffic light will be fitted with a flashing green light. A car barrier will be placed in front of a higher education institution. New public transport stations will also appear on a city thoroughfare.

The meeting also approved the route for the „March for Life 2026,” scheduled for March 28. Participants will follow a central route, and traffic will be reorganized accordingly.