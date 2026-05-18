Nadia Comăneci to open TIFF 2026

The comedy directed by Tudor Giurgiu, „3 Days in September”, will have its national premiere in Piața Unirii in Cluj-Napoca, on June 12, at the opening gala of TIFF, after the world premiere at the Rotterdam International Film Festival.

The film crew will take the stage in Piața Unirii, in a moment dedicated to them, the audience and all those who have been building the most important cinematographic event in the region for 25 years.

The evening will start spectacularly with the exclusive screening of a fragment of “NADIA”, the work in progress documentary about the life and career of the world’s most important gymnast. Nadia Comăneci has already confirmed her presence at the event.

The organizers announce that Nadia Comăneci will be the one to open TIFF.25, in the year dedicated to her by the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee to mark 50 years since the first 10 in the history of gymnastics.

Viewers will have the opportunity to see exclusively the first images from the documentary about her life and career. An ambitious project signed by the trio who were also behind Nasty – Tudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu and Tudor D. Popescu, together with producer Cosmin Hodor – NADIA promises unprecedented access to the life and career of Nadia Comăneci. Built from archive footage and exclusive interviews with the gymnast and dozens of other personalities from the world of sports and art, the documentary will premiere in 2027.

Exhibition dedicated to Nadia Comăneci

In addition to the Gala moment, TIFF.25 will also dedicate an exhibition to Nadia Comăneci, and the gymnast will participate in a TIFF Talk open to the public.

Built as a 65-minute frame-sequence, 3 Days in September is a romantic comedy full of dark humor. At the center of the story is a couple on the verge of marriage, whose relationship is shaken after an unexpected revelation. While at the seaside, where they are to get married the next day, the two are taken by surprise by the appearance of a mysterious woman, who makes a shocking revelation to the future bride about her partner. From here, an intense night begins, which forces her to confront her own fears and choices.

The film was shot in September 2025 in Eforie Sud, and many of those who contributed to the filming, in front of and behind the camera, are members of the TIFF team from various departments.

3 Days in September will be presented later in the festival and within the Double Takes section, a playful exercise in cinematic matchmaking, which brings together films that reflect, complement or enter into dialogue through thematic, style or fertile coincidences. These meetings invite the audience to discover complementary perspectives on similar subjects, shaping a broader and more nuanced cinematic experience. Within this section, 3 Days in September will be presented in dialogue with the Chilean film Saturday (Sábado, dir. Matías Bize). Three other cinematic couples will also be presented in Double Takes: Balearic (dir. Ion de Sosa, Spain) & 18 Holes to Paradise (dir. João Nuno Pinto, Portugal), Completely Agreed (dir. Panu Suuronen, Finland) & Winter in Russia (dir. Patric Chiha, France), The Hit (dir. Ivan Zulueta, Spain) & The Last Shot (Marta Medina, Enrique Lopez Lavigne, Spain).

TIFF 2026 will take place in Cluj-Napoca from June 12-21.