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NATO Secretary General on Iran’s threats: Romania is safe

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Romania is safe despite Iran's threats. We will defend every inch of allied territory, the NATO chief also said, during a press conference attended by Romanian President Nicuşor Dan.
NATO Secretary General on Iran's threats: Romania is safe
Sursa foto: Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM
Petru Mazilu
19 mart. 2026, 13:09, English

The meeting of the two leaders took place on Thursday in Brussels.

„Romania is safe, we will defend every inch of allied territory,” Rutte answered a question regarding the country’s security following the threats launched by the Iranians.

The Secretary General also referred to the defense programs targeting the organization’s eastern flank.

„We are taking over all the capabilities from the Black Sea to the north, we will have more knowledge, we will know what our gaps are and what we need to do (…) we are collaborating with Ukraine … they have knowledge about drones,” the NATO chief added.

Nicuşor Dan spoke with Mark Rutte during the meeting, but also during the press conference, about the Deveselu shield, the transatlantic relationship, the Eastern Sentinel program and the Black Sea.

“Romania is a safe country, even safer,” was the conclusion of the Romanian president.

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