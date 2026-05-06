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Ilie Bolojan, farewell message: “After 10 months, the inevitable has happened”

Ilie Bolojan posted a farewell message on social media on Wednesday after stepping down from the position of prime minister, which he held for 10 months, discussing the reforms he initiated, the privileges he challenged, and his intention to remain in politics.
Ilie Bolojan, farewell message: “After 10 months, the inevitable has happened”
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
06 mai 2026, 14:19, English

“Dear Romanians, it has been an honor for me to serve our country for 10 months as Prime Minister.

I did everything in my power to bring order to Romania’s finances, correct injustices, and promote reforms to modernize Romania. Most importantly, I proved that another way of governing is possible.

Thank you, dear Romanians, for bearing the hardships that come with putting the country’s finances in order. They were not an end in themselves or a choice, but a price to pay for reconstruction and future prosperity,” he wrote.

Bolojan thanks those with whom he collaborated as a team over the past 10 months to create a different model of governance.

“I have met many fine people, from the most humble positions to the highest offices.

Together, we have proven that it is possible to govern by the rules, without squandering public funds and without arrogance.

After 10 months, the inevitable has happened. When you challenge privileges and shine a light on things, the reactions are commensurate.

Until my last day in this position, I will work for Romania’s interests and will not abandon the principles I have upheld throughout my career.

All the support I have received, especially in the last month, motivates me to move forward, to continue fighting for Romania and its future. One chapter ends, another begins; the values I fight for remain the same, and it is essential that I feel you by my side. THANK YOU, ROMANIA!”

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