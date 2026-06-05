Nicușor Dan signed the decree: Eugen Tomac, designated candidate for the position of Prime Minister

The President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, signed on Friday, June 5, the decree by which Eugen Tomac is designated candidate for the position of Prime Minister.

The announcement was made by the Presidential Administration on the official website, where it was stated that the head of state „signed the decree regarding the designation of Mr. Eugen Tomac as candidate for the position of Prime Minister, in order to request the vote of confidence of Parliament on the program and list of the new Government”.

With this designation, Eugen Tomac is to begin negotiations for the formation of the new Executive and present to Parliament both the government program and the list of proposed ministers.

According to constitutional procedures, the new Government can only take office after obtaining a vote of confidence from Parliament.

On Thursday, June 4, Nicușor Dan appointed Eugen Tomac for the position of Prime Minister, following consultations and negotiations held in recent weeks with parliamentary parties.

“I appoint Mr. Eugen Tomac to form the Government from the position of Prime Minister,” announced Nicușor Dan.

“Because the parties do not understand each other, the only solution is a Prime Minister independent of the parties in Parliament,” said Nicușor Dan.