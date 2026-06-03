ELCEN launches 600 million lei investment for a new power plant in Bucharest

The project is part of the company’s strategy to modernize production capacities and aims to increase the security of the capital’s thermal energy supply, as well as reduce the impact on the environment.

The new investment represents one of the three major procedures carried out by ELCEN within the modernization program of the București Sud, Progresu and Grozăvești power plants, with a cumulative value of over 3.5 billion lei.

According to the company, the project envisages the construction of a high-efficiency cogeneration unit, with an installed capacity of 32.5 MWe and 41 MWt, based on gas turbine and recuperator technology, intended for the simultaneous production of electricity and heat.

The new plant will operate on natural gas and will be “hydrogen ready”, which allows the use, in the future, of hydrogen mixtures, in line with the decarbonization objectives assumed at European level.

The investment value is partially covered by non-reimbursable financing from the Modernization Fund, based on a contract signed in November 2024.

ELCEN representatives claim that the project will bring benefits such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency up to 81.05% and reducing production costs.

The new unit will provide a thermal power of approximately 92 MWt, contributing to supplying the centralized heating system of the Municipality of Bucharest.

Currently, the preparatory stages have been completed, including the signing of technical and financial consultancy contracts, as well as the documentation necessary to launch the EPC procurement procedure.