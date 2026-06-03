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Salary increases and new hires at the National Road Investment Company

The Romanian Government has approved a memorandum by which the salaries of employees at the National Road Investment Company (CNIR S.A.) would be increased. Also, 66 more people will be hired.
Salary increases and new hires at the National Road Investment Company
Petru Mazilu
03 iun. 2026, 14:31, English
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The Government approved, on Wednesday, a memorandum regarding the application within the National Road Investment Company of the provisions of OUG. no. 89/2025 by increasing salary-related expenses compared to the level achieved in 2025, filling existing vacancies at the end of 2025, increasing the number of personnel compared to that achieved in 2025, as well as the exemption from the application of the provisions of art. XXXVII par. (7) and (8) of Law no. 296/2023 for the Project Implementation Units within the Investment Directorate according to the provisions of art. LXXXI, paragraph (1), of Law no. 296/2023

The measures proposed by this memorandum aim to fill a number of nine vacant positions existing at the end of 2025 and supplement the staff with 66 positions, in order to strengthen the administrative and technical capacity of the company.

The proposed measures aim to support the implementation activities of investment projects and ensure the necessary resources for the efficient conduct of the company’s activity in the context of the objectives of developing road infrastructure at the national level.

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