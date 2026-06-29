Romania delays Tuesday’s baccalaureate math/history exam due to heatwave

“The written exam for the mandatory subject specific to each track (mathematics/history) – referred to as Exam Ec – part of the national Baccalaureate exam, will now take place on Wednesday, July 1, instead of Tuesday, June 30,” the ministry announced on Monday.

This postponement has been approved by a ministerial order and is described as an “exceptional” decision in response to the forecast issued by the National Meteorological Administration, which has issued a red alert for a heat wave on June 30.

“The primary consideration for this decision was to protect the health of students, teachers, and all staff involved in organizing the exam, as well as to ensure better exam conditions under the current circumstances,” the ministry stated.

All other dates specified in the national Baccalaureate exam schedule will remain unchanged. This adjustment is a one-time measure that applies exclusively to the written mathematics/history exam.

The ministerial order will be published in the Official Gazette.