Romanian Court suspends PNL congress decision

In their review of the preliminary injunction filed by the anti-Bolojan camp, the judges issued the following ruling:

Type of ruling: Partially grants the motion

Ruling Summary:

– The court upheld the objection that the defendants, Ilie-Gavril Bolojan (president of the National Liberal Party) and Dan-Ştefan Motreanu (secretary general of the National Liberal Party), lacked standing to be sued, as raised by the defendant National Liberal Party through its president, Bolojan.

– The court dismissed the plaintiffs’ complaint against Bolojan and Motreanu on the grounds that it was brought against individuals lacking standing to be sued.

– The court partially granted the plaintiffs’ complaint against the National Liberal Party, represented by its president, Ilie-Gavril Bolojan.

– The enforcement and effects of Decision No. 01/2026 made by the PNL Extraordinary National Council on June 19, 2026, are provisionally suspended until the final resolution of Case No. 26127/3/2026, which is pending before the Bucharest Tribunal’s 5th Civil Division.

– The remainder of the motion filed against the National Liberal Party, represented by Bolojan, was dismissed as unfounded.

This decision can be appealed

This decision can be appealed within five days of its announcement. The appeal must be filed with the Bucharest Tribunal, Third Civil Section. The decision was pronounced on July 1, 2026, and was made available to the parties through the court clerk’s office.

According to some sources, the judges of the Bucharest Tribunal also annulled the acts following the decision of the PNL Extraordinary National Council, specifically regarding the organization and conduct of the Liberal Congress held on June 21, 2026.

The legal proceedings initiated by the challengers of the dismissed Prime Minister Bolojan were represented by attorneys Roxana Tudose and Claudia Cliza. Ilie Bolojan’s opponents filed a preliminary injunction with the court, seeking to temporarily suspend the effects of the PNL Extraordinary National Council’s decision to convene the PNL Congress.

The plaintiffs in this case include: Monica Anisie, Andrei Baciu, Lucian Bode, Rareș Bogdan, Sorin Câmpeanu, Alina Gorghiu, Ion Iordache, Aneta Matei, Ciprian Pandea, Nicoleta Pauliuc, Sorin Prișcă, Rusu Sebastian, George Scarlat, Dragoș Soare, Ionuț Stroe, Thuma Hubert, Adrian Veștea, and Mihail Veștea.

The defendants are: the PNL, represented by Ilie Bolojan; Ilie Bolojan, president of the PNL; and Dan Motreanu, secretary general of the PNL.

Lawsuits have been filed with the Bucharest Tribunal challenging the decisions made at the PNL Extraordinary Congress held on June 21, 2026. These challenges are based on alleged illegal decisions made by the Extraordinary National Council on June 19, 2026, as well as the acts adopted pursuant to those decisions, according to the plaintiffs.

The anti-Bolojan camp has filed four lawsuits with the Bucharest Tribunal, seeking:

1. The annulment of Decision No. 01/2026 made by the PNL Extraordinary Congress on June 21, 2026, which establishes the “automatic” expulsion of members who vote for, support, or participate in the formation of a government with the PSD that deviates from the established political line.

2. The annulment of Decision No. 02/2026 of the PNL Extraordinary Congress dated June 21, 2026, which called for the resignation of several members and mandated the initiation of expulsion procedures.

3. The annulment of the act electing the party’s new leadership through the “Modernization with Roots” motion (President, First Vice President, Secretary General, and the eight Vice Presidents).

4. The annulment of the act ratifying the amendments to the PNL Statutes.

The plaintiffs have also requested that all subsequent acts adopted based on these decisions be declared null and void. Among the grounds for the claims of illegality are:

– The resolutions were adopted based on a draft statute that had not yet entered into force and, according to Law No. 14/2003, could not produce legal effects prior to its approval by the Bucharest Tribunal. As of the date of the Congress, this draft had not been submitted to the court, approved, or published in the Official Gazette; the only statute with legal effect at that time was the one approved in 2025.

The convening and organization of the Extraordinary Congress were unlawful

– The convening and organization of the Extraordinary Congress were unlawful as they were based on decisions made by the Extraordinary National Council on June 19, 2026 – acts that lacked a valid statutory basis and were carried out without justifying an exceptional circumstance or a genuine emergency, conditions required for deviating from the norm of ordinary meetings.

– The “automatic” exclusion established by these decisions violates the statutory disciplinary procedure, the right to a defense, and an enforceable court order.