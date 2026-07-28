“Ilie, stop breaking the law! ” Grindeanu filed a complaint with the Court of Appeals

In a statement delivered in Parliament, PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu announced that his party had filed “12 preliminary complaints against 12 government decisions.”

“The dismissed Prime Minister Bolojan should understand that, in a state governed by the rule of law, compliance with the law is not optional—it is mandatory. I announce that the Social Democratic Party filed preliminary complaints yesterday against the decisions adopted at the government meeting on July 23, 2026, which are in addition to another 8 decisions being challenged simultaneously. All 12 of these preliminary complaints concern the exceeding of the constitutional and legal limits of a dismissed government’s mandate. “They promote new policies and constitute the exercise of ministerial powers after the 45-day term has expired,” stated the PSD leader.

Of these 12 government decisions, 11 “have already been published in the Official Gazette and could be challenged in the Bucharest Court of Appeals,” according to him.

“That is why I am making—as I did yesterday—yet another appeal to the dismissed Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan to withdraw this Government Decision and send it to Parliament as a matter of urgency,” Grindeanu stated.

„Prime Minister Bolojan will be solely to blame”

Otherwise, “Prime Minister Bolojan will be solely to blame if Romania loses one billion euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR),” he asserted.

Sorin Grindeanu stated that “Parliament will debate this bill promptly, and we will give it our full attention to ensure that no additional obstacles are created for the development of major transportation infrastructure. It will not destroy hydropower generation capacity, nor will it compromise Romania’s opportunity to extract natural gas from the Black Sea.”

At the end of his speech, the PSD leader appealed to Ilie Bolojan.

“Ilie, stop breaking the law! Send this bill to Parliament and we will debate it promptly. If you fail to do so and we lose that billion, you alone will be to blame for this situation,” concluded Sorin Grindeanu.