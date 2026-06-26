Prima pagină » English » The PNL, USR, and UDMR have jointly nominated Siegfried Mureșan for the position of Prime Minister

The PNL, USR, and UDMR have jointly nominated Siegfried Mureșan for the position of Prime Minister

The PNL, USR, and UDMR have jointly nominated Siegfried Mureșan for the position of Prime Minister of Romania, as confirmed by Liberal Party President Ilie Bolojan.
The PNL, USR, and UDMR have jointly nominated Siegfried Mureșan for the position of Prime Minister
Sursa foto: Facebook/Siegfried Mureșan
Andreea Tobias
26 iun. 2026, 14:45, English
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Bolojan stated, “We have decided to support Siegfried Mureșan as our nominee for Prime Minister.” He emphasized Mureșan’s experience with European funds and large investment budgets, adding that Mureșan is a dedicated professional committed to European values.

“Our proposal aims to provide solutions to facilitate the formation of a government in the near future,” Bolojan noted.

USR President Dominic Fritz expressed that the National Executive Committee voted unanimously to support this proposal

USR President Dominic Fritz expressed that the National Executive Committee voted unanimously to support this proposal. He said, “Siegfried Mureșan is an experienced Member of the European Parliament, an economist with significant expertise in negotiation and budgeting. He is someone we can stand behind in forming a functional governing team. Romania needs a full government. It was irresponsible of our former coalition partner, the PSD, to bring down the government, and we expect them to act reasonably during this government crisis. A single-party PSD government is not a viable solution at this time. Therefore, the proposal to establish a right-wing minority government with Siegfried Mureșan as Prime Minister is both reasonable and responsible – one that can address this crisis. We hope to receive support for it, as Romanians expect us to have a functioning government.”

Lóránd Turos, UDMR: this solution is “viable” and can help resolve the political crisis

Lóránd Turos represented the UDMR at the joint press conference, stating that this solution is “viable” and can help resolve the political crisis. He remarked, “After nearly two months of political turmoil, it appears we have identified a viable solution. This morning, the UDMR Executive Presidium decided to support this option – endorsing Mr. Siegfried Mureșan as Romania’s Prime Minister – and I hope that within a few days, this political crisis will conclude, allowing us to work together to uphold the values we committed to on our common path a year ago.”

The PNL, USR, and UDMR reiterated their proposal for Siegfried Mureșan to serve as Prime Minister in a press release, emphasizing the need for a government that can responsibly address the country’s urgent issues and priorities, such as the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the SAFE Program, fiscal and budgetary balance, and accession to the OECD. They highlighted the importance of continuing reforms and seizing development opportunities for the benefit of Romanian citizens.

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