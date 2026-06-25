Teachers protest in front of Parliament: 160,000 signatures for amending the Education Law

The protest started at 11:00 in front of the Palace of Parliament.

The unions FSLI, FSE „SPIRU HARET” and FNS „Alma Mater” (representing over 300,000 employees) are participating.

The teachers say they are officially submitting the over 160,000 signatures collected from teachers, necessary for legislative amendments in Education.

They came with vuvuzelas and signs that read „You didn’t like and don’t like school,” „6% ignored,” „Respect the Law, finance Education,” „Vocation is not about hunger,” or „Your Law, the Death of Education.”

Teacher: „Only education paid the austerity bill to the Bolojan Government”

„This legislative initiative established by the trade union federations will be submitted to the Romanian Parliament. We have files with over 160,000 signatures and after this approach we will move on to discussions with parliamentarians to urge them to introduce this project on the agenda and to be able to vote on it as soon as possible. The requests are: the repeal of the austerity measures in Law no. 141/2025, Bolojan’s law which led to the increase of the teaching norm for teaching, management and control positions, led to the increase of the number of students per class and we request to return to the way it was in the Education Law before Bolojan’s measures and the merger of educational units, the hourly payment which is currently made at the level of an unqualified day laborer. So the dignity of teachers is not respected. At the same time, we request the repeal of all the measures that have crippled the education system education. We find that after a period of time only education paid this bill to the Bologna Government, while other sectors did not”, says one of the unionists present at the protest.

Protests for almost a year: Heat, cold or rain do not stop us

Another protester says that the initiative aims to amend the Education Law, and the most important aspect in this regard is the return to the teaching norm of 16, respectively 18 hours.

“The fact that over 160,000 people with the right to vote have expressed their agreement to amend this law, I believe that it should raise awareness among the members of the Romanian Parliament and take note of our desire, that of those in education, and create a legal framework so that we can amend this education law. The situation, as you can see, is not at all favorable. We started a series of unprecedented protests in Romania, last year, on July 7. It is June 25, almost a year has passed since we have been in the streets. We have dozens, dozens of protests. We are determined, we are determined, neither the heat, nor the cold, nor the rain can stop us, as we have shown so many times,” declared another protester.

Teachers’ requests

„We are here to submit the over 160,000 signatures collected to save Romanian education! We urgently demand the amendment of the Education Laws and the cancellation of the toxic provisions of Law 141/2025. What do we want specifically?

– Less crowded classes (max. 22 students in primary school, 26 in middle school/high school)

– No simultaneous teaching in the 8th grade!

– Fair payment for teachers’ work

– Stimulating teaching in disadvantaged areas

– Returning to the teaching system from before Law no. 141/2025”, is the announcement sent by the Federation of Education Trade Unions „Spiru Haret”.

The teachers’ protests are organized in the middle of the exam session. The National Assessment papers are being corrected, and high school graduates begin, on Monday, June 29, the Baccalaureate exam.