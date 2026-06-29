“We’ll see in the fall”: Băsescu cites lack of consensus on government

In a Facebook post, Băsescu criticized the main political figures involved in the negotiations for their lack of responsibility in breaking the current institutional impasse, stating that “the country is not getting a legitimate government.”

“We’ll see in the fall! Grindeanu doesn’t want early elections, nor does he want to be prime minister, as he would then have to address the issues left by Marcel, safeguard the PNRR, or correct the dubious commitments in SAFE. Bolojan doesn’t want early elections but wishes to remain interim prime minister indefinitely. It doesn’t matter that a no-confidence motion issued him a ‘constitutional eviction order’ from Victoria Palace – he wants to stay there,” Băsescu wrote.

He further criticized President Nicușor Dan, claiming that Dan “doesn’t want early elections but expects the parties to do his job by selecting a candidate to sidestep early elections.”

Parliament seeks a break and will support any candidate, Băsescu says

“Parliament seeks a break and would support any candidate since it doesn’t want early elections, but it lacks a designated prime minister. In the end, there’s consensus: everyone gets what they want, but the country does not receive a legitimate government,” Băsescu added.

The political deadlock over government formation has deepened, with negotiations currently at an impasse. Recent discussions between President Nicușor Dan and the leaders of the main parties failed to yield a solution for forming a new government.

In recent days, various options have been proposed: a PSD minority government with Sorin Grindeanu as prime minister, or a coalition of PNL, USR, and UDMR with Siegfried Mureșan at the helm.

PSD announced it would not propose another candidate

After the latest consultations at Cotroceni Palace, organized by Nicușor Dan, the PSD announced it would not propose another candidate and is unafraid of a citizens’ vote. Conversely, the PNL, USR, and UDMR are attempting to reposition themselves within their own governing coalition.

“We’ve returned to the political deadlock we thought we had overcome on Tuesday. Based on the parties’ positions during the consultations, only one formula appeared likely to secure a parliamentary majority: a PSD minority government. On Tuesday, the PNL committed to voting for a PSD minority government, subject to certain conditions regarding the governing program. However, from Tuesday until today (Friday), the PNL has altered its position,” Nicușor Dan stated in a post on X.

The urgency to form a government is heightened by the fact that Tuesday marks the final day of the parliamentary session, after which deputies and senators are scheduled to go on recess.