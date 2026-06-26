Nicușor Dan has called a meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defense

The agenda will cover topics related to Romania’s security.

The specific items on the agenda include:

– Romania’s objectives for the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara.

– The forces and resources of the Romanian Armed Forces that may be available for missions and operations outside Romanian territory in 2027.

– The implications for the continuity of air navigation services and airspace security following the suspension of ROMATSA’s certificate as an air navigation service provider, according to Judgment No. 360 dated February 27, 2026.

Additionally, the Presidential Administration has indicated that other pressing national security issues will also be addressed during the meeting.