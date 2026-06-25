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Former Polish President, decorated by Dan with the ”Star of Romania” in the Grade of Grand Cross

Former Polish President, Lech Wałęsa, a symbol of the fight against communism, was decorated by the President of Romania, Nicuşor Dan, with the National Order "Star of Romania" in the Grade of Grand Cross.
Former Polish President, decorated by Dan with the ”Star of Romania” in the Grade of Grand Cross
foto: Facebook/Lech Wałęsa
Petru Mazilu
25 iun. 2026, 14:36, English
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Nicuşor Dan signed the decree on Thursday to decorate Lech Wałęsa.

„As a sign of high appreciation for the exceptional merits in consolidating and deepening Romanian-Polish bilateral relations, as well as for the essential contribution to promoting democratic values ​​in the Eastern European space, President Nicuşor Dan conferred the National Order „Star of Romania” in the rank of Grand Cross to Mr. Lech Wałęsa, former President of the Republic of Poland,” the Presidential Administration reports.

Lech Wałęsa was born on September 29, 1943. He is the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and one of the most important figures in the fight against communism in Eastern Europe.

Lech Wałęsa was the leader of the Solidarity trade union, a movement that contributed decisively to the fall of communism in Poland in 1989 and the end of the Cold War.

For his activity, Wałęsa was persecuted by the communist Polish government.

Lech Wałęsa was the President of Poland between 1990 and 1995, the first head of state democratically elected after communism.

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