„Step 1, step 2, step 3. This is my way of being.” Nicuşor Dan explains how he makes decisions

„I am a person who has a 20-year history. And when I make decisions, I think everyone must be convinced that these decisions are made within the mandate I obtained and for the good of Romania.

Now sometimes it is harder to distinguish between step 1, step 2, step 3. Sometimes it is very tempting to make a gesture in step 1 that has negative consequences in step 2.

This is my way of being, but I want to assure everyone that I understand very well the responsibility of the mandate,” said Nicuşor Dan in Cluj.

President Nicuşor Dan responded in this way to the criticism that manifested itself among his supporters during a protest at the end of last week, in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest.