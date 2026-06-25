Prima pagină » English » „Step 1, step 2, step 3. This is my way of being.” Nicuşor Dan explains how he makes decisions

„Step 1, step 2, step 3. This is my way of being.” Nicuşor Dan explains how he makes decisions

President Nicuşor Dan answered last night, in Cluj, his supporters, angry about some decisions, what his thinking mechanism is when he makes decisions.
Sursa foto: X
Petru Mazilu
25 iun. 2026, 14:39, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google
Urmărește-ne pe Google News Urmărește-ne în Discover

„I am a person who has a 20-year history. And when I make decisions, I think everyone must be convinced that these decisions are made within the mandate I obtained and for the good of Romania.

Now sometimes it is harder to distinguish between step 1, step 2, step 3. Sometimes it is very tempting to make a gesture in step 1 that has negative consequences in step 2.

This is my way of being, but I want to assure everyone that I understand very well the responsibility of the mandate,” said Nicuşor Dan in Cluj.

President Nicuşor Dan responded in this way to the criticism that manifested itself among his supporters during a protest at the end of last week, in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest.

Recomandarea video

EXCLUSIV | Doi miniștri din guvernul Veștea sunt apropiații lui Nicușor Dan. Diana Morar a făcut parte din staff-ul de campanie în 2025
G4Media
Două cutremure masive au devastat Venezuela » Imagini înfiorătoare de pe stadioane: meciuri oprite de urgență
GSP.ro
Cele 3 alimente care ne distrug instantaneu sănătatea, dacă le mâncăm pe vreme de caniculă. Avertismentul dr. Mihaela Bilic
Gandul
Ce au aflat procurorii despre Denise Rifai și Dan Bittman? Relațiile prezentatoarei de la Antena 1, devoalate
Cancan
FOTO. Cristina ICH, apariție răvășitoare în dormitor: „Femeia fatală”
Prosport
Cum ne-am bătut joc de 2.500.000 de euro. Ruina din București care a funcționat câteva luni va fi demolată
Libertatea
Cum să scapi de țânțari, folosind doar un sul de hârtie igienică. Trucul 100% garantat
CSID
Proiectul de lege promulgat de Nicușor Dan care afectează transportatorii
Promotor
Ministerul Muncii a publicat proiectul legii salarizării: ce salarii cresc și ce salarii rămân la fel
Economedia
Am observat că ne citești din . Avem o versiune dedicată acestei țări. Vrei să o încerci?
Da