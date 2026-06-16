Prima pagină » English » PNL vice president: Nicușor Dan has lost all legitimacy. He has become the PSD’s puppet

PNL vice president: Nicușor Dan has lost all legitimacy. He has become the PSD’s puppet

President Nicușor Dan no longer has any legitimacy in the decisions he makes, claims PNL Vice President Alexandru Muraru, who adds that the head of state has discredited himself by appointing Adrian Veștea as prime minister.
PNL vice president: Nicușor Dan has lost all legitimacy. He has become the PSD’s puppet
Sursa foto: Alexandru Dobre/Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
16 iun. 2026, 14:28, English
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The leader of the Iasi Liberals accuses the head of state of having completely discredited himself by appointing Adrian Veștea as prime minister without consulting the PNL.

Alexandru Muraru states that “the harm was done intentionally, but sooner or later it will backfire on the one who caused it.”

“I believe the president violated the Constitution (…), has lost an extraordinary amount of credibility, and has ended up playing the PSD’s petty games (…). Nicușor Dan has become the protector of the PSD, of certain non-transparent groups within the PSD and in Romanian politics. The President of Romania, one year into his term, has lost all credibility; he no longer has any legitimacy in the decisions he makes,” said Alexandru Muraru on RFI.

When asked if this means that Nicușor Dan deserves to be suspended from office, the PNL vice president replied: “I cannot answer that question, because suspending the president is an extremely problematic, serious, and complicated process (…), especially since this suspension is currently being driven by extremist parties. So I do not want under any circumstances to see the PNL—and this will never happen—aligned with those who conspire with authoritarian forces outside Romania, who discredit Romania (…). Nicușor Dan has become the PSD’s puppet.”

Regarding the possibility that the PNL might split if Adrian Veștea’s supporters are expelled, the president of the PNL Iași responded: “This is a significant moment in the history of the PNL. We have seen such clones created to deceive the public into believing that the PNL actually remains aligned with the PSD, as happened with ALDE after 2013–2014. It means almost nothing. These parties will not survive, because they are built on a fraudulent foundation—that of deceiving the public.”

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